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San Antonio Spurs Game 3 Watch Party

San Antonio Spurs Game 3 Watch Party

Together with Centro San Antonio, the City of San Antonio’s Downtown Office invites families to the La Zona Playoff Pop-up this Friday, May 22. Food and drink vendors begin at 6:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs; coolers and ice chests are prohibited.

La Zona
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026

Event Supported By

City of San Antonio, Centro San Antonio
2102075735
landry.stafford@sanantonio.gov
La Zona
333 West Commerce Street
San Antonio , Texas 78205
(210) 630-0235
contemporaryartmonthsanantonio@gmail.com
https://www.contemporaryartmonth.org/events-1/the-art-of-peace-begins-with-community