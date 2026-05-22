San Antonio Spurs Game 3 Watch Party
San Antonio Spurs Game 3 Watch Party
Together with Centro San Antonio, the City of San Antonio’s Downtown Office invites families to the La Zona Playoff Pop-up this Friday, May 22. Food and drink vendors begin at 6:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs; coolers and ice chests are prohibited.
La Zona
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of San Antonio, Centro San Antonio
2102075735
landry.stafford@sanantonio.gov
La Zona
333 West Commerce StreetSan Antonio , Texas 78205
(210) 630-0235
contemporaryartmonthsanantonio@gmail.com