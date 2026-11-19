The Majesty. The Music. The Mastersingers. | A Holiday Tradition. An Extraordinary Experience.

San Antonio Mastersingers Present Handel’s Messiah Sunday, December 6th at 4pm

Program to Feature Part I and Selections from Parts II & III

Hallelujah! The holiday season starts on a glorious high note in San Antonio with one of the most beloved works in the choral repertoire — George Frideric Handel’s Messiah – presented by the 120-voice San Antonio Mastersingers under the baton of Music Director Dr. Yoojin Muhn.

The performance takes place Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 4 p.m. at San Antonio’s University United Methodist Church, 5084 DeZavala Road, 78249.

The festive program also features soprano Danielle Talamantes, mezzo soprano Crystal Jarrell Johnson, tenor Evan K. Brown and bass baritone Kerry Wilkerson along with members of the new Harmonium of Texas orchestra. (Talamantes and Wilkerson are members of the esteemed Texas Commission on the Arts artist roster and appear courtesy of a TCA grant.)

This year’s presentation marks the 82nd season of the San Antonio Mastersingers, who have been a cornerstone of the region’s cultural life since 1944. The concert is presented in part by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, Frost, and Texas Commission on the Arts.

Tickets are available now at www.samastersingers.org

$15 Student (with ID)

$30 General Admission - Early Bird Price ($35 after November 29 and at the door)

$75 VIP - includes Premier Reserved Seating and an Invitation to Post-Concert Reception (Limited Seats available)

