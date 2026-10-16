San Antonio Mastersingers Present "All Things New" on Sunday, November 1 at 4pm

From music that speaks to carrying those we love within us, to songs of reassurance, restoration and the promise of things made new, the San Antonio Mastersingers' "All Things New" concert takes on special meaning during a season when many also honor departed loved ones through All Saints Day and Día de los Muertos traditions.

Under the baton of Dr. Yoojin Muhn, "All Things New" brings together generations of singers – joining the Mastersingers are the UT San Antonio Concert Choir and the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio -- for a moving musical journey through remembrance, love, comfort, renewal and joy.

At the heart of the program is Francis Poulenc's magnificent Gloria -- featuring soprano Dr. Lydia Beasley and organist Dr. N. Seth Nelson -- moving between grandeur, exuberance and moments of breathtaking serenity.

Together, these works provide the encouraging message that those we love remain part of us—and that even through loss and change, there can be comfort, hope and renewal.

Tickets are $10 for students (with ID), $25 General Admission and $50 VIP Reserved Seating.

Discounts are available for Groups of 10 or more; email development@samastersingers.org to request information.

