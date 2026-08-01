San Antonio Mastersingers Host Auditions for 82nd Season

FRESH FROM CARNEGIE HALL!

San Antonio Mastersingers Announce Auditions for their 82nd Season

Featuring Carmina Burana, Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, Handel's Messiah, and More!

COME SING WITH US!

WHAT: Fresh from a performance at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall, the San Antonio Mastersingers will hold auditions for their 2026–27 concert season on Saturday, August 15, 2026, by appointment only. Openings are available in all voice parts.

For information and to schedule an audition, please email audition@samastersingers.org.

Singers may also submit an audio or video recording, or a link to a performed aria or art song, to the same email address for consideration by August 8, 2026.

Auditions will include vocal exercises, ear training, sight-reading, and a prepared solo selection (if available). An accompanist will be provided.

Successful auditioners will join the Mastersingers for an exciting 82nd season under the direction of Dr. Yoojin Muhn. Highlights of the season’s inspiring and enriching programs include:

• Orff’s Carmina Burana and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with Harmonium of Texas

• The Mastersingers’ annual presentation of Handel's Messiah at University Methodist Church

• Holiday Pops with the Mid-Texas Symphony in Seguin, conducted by Akiko Fujimoto

• A special collaboration with Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, featuring Polovtsian Dances and a new work by YOSA conductor Troy Peters at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

• Two additional Mastersingers concerts, including “All Things New,” a fall performance also featuring the Poulenc Gloria and the Children's Chorus of San Antonio; and “Threads of Memory,” a spring concert featuring a tapestry of art songs and folk songs. Venues to be announced.

WHEN: 2026-27 Season Auditions are Saturday, August 15, 2026 (by appointment only)

INFORMATION: To schedule an audition or request additional information, email audition@samastersingers.org. Audio/video submissions or links to performed arias or art songs must be sent to the same email address by August 8, 2026.

ABOUT THE SAN ANTONIO MASTERSINGERS

Founded in 1944, the San Antonio Mastersingers are an all-volunteer chorus of approximately 125 singers dedicated to enriching lives through the performance of outstanding choral music that inspires audiences, challenges singers, and supports educational and artistic opportunities in the community.

The chorus has performed at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Royal Festival Hall, as well as major concert venues throughout Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

In 2023, the Mastersingers returned to Carnegie Hall to perform Mozart's Requiem under Dr. Muhn’s baton. In 2024, the chorus performed in historic venues across Austria and the Czech Republic, and most recently, in June 2026, Dr. Muhn conducted Fauré’s Requiem at Carnegie Hall as part of Manhattan Concert Productions’ Masterworks Series, with several Mastersingers participating in the Masterworks Festival Chorus.

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