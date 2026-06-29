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San Antonio Film Festival

San Antonio Film Festival

The 32nd SAFILM–San Antonio Film Festival returns July 21–26, 2026, celebrating more than three decades of championing independent cinema, emerging filmmakers, and creative storytelling. As the largest festival in south Texas, SAFILM brings together filmmakers, actors, industry professionals, students, and movie lovers from around the world for six days of feature films, shorts, documentaries, screenplays, educational panels, networking events, red-carpet premieres, and special guest appearances.

Committed to fostering the next generation of storytellers while showcasing diverse voices and perspectives, SAFILM continues its mission of providing an accessible and inclusive platform for cinematic arts and cultural exchange in the heart of San Antonio.

Tickets can be purchased online or at event. Tickets/badges do not include service fee and taxes. Three types of tickets can be purchased; VIP badge, weekend badge, or 1 day badge. Prices vary based on badge type.

Radius Center
$49.99-$139.99
10:00 AM - 12:00 AM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Film Festival
1-210-885-5888
safilm@gmail.com
http://safilm.com
Radius Center
106 Auditorium Circle #120
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2102278111
radiusoffice@gmail.com
https://radiuscenter.org/