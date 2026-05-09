Join us for the inaugural San Antonio Duck Derby, a high-energy, family-friendly community event set to take place on May 9, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Pearl’s Riverbend Amphitheater. Thousands of bright yellow rubber ducks will splash into the San Antonio River and race to the finish line, creating an unforgettable spectacle in support of three impactful local nonprofits:

● Rotary Club of San Antonio’s Kingdom for Kids: Building safe, joyful spaces for San Antonio’s children to play.

● SNIPSA: Animal rescue and low cost spay/neuter resource for San Antonio pets.

● Snack Pak 4 Kids San Antonio: Providing food for children facing food insecurity.

“This exciting new event brings our community together for a day of fun, philanthropy, and friendly competition,” said Kelley Frost, President of the Rotary Club of San Antonio. “Every duck adopted helps improve lives across our city—providing meals for children, care for animals, and safe places for kids to play.”

Event Details

● Event: San Antonio Duck Derby

● Date: May 9, 2026

● Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (1:30 p.m. Race Time)

● Location: Historic Pearl, Riverbend Amphitheater

● Website: www.saduckderby.com

You can Adopt a Duck for one of the three (3) charities until they are all adopted. The charities are: SNIPSA, Rotary Club of San Antonio's Kingdom for Kids and Snack Pak for Kids-San Antonio. 100% of the adoptions go to charity.

The Duck adoptions have a range of cost beginning at $10 for one duck all the way up to $100 for 20 ducks. The first four to cross the finish line will win prizes: