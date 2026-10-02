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San Antonio Astronomical Association monthly public meeting: “Space Radiation Hazards to Humans”

San Antonio Astronomical Association monthly public meeting: “Space Radiation Hazards to Humans”

Dr. Fuselier will explore and explain the problems of radiation exposure even now as we man the International Space Station and plan for long term colonies on the Moon and even longer trips to Mars. His presentation will touch on the little discussed challenges to human exoatmospheric and interstellar travel!

The Scobee Education Center & Planetarium
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Astronomical Association
public.programs@sanantonioastronomy.org
http://sanantonioastronomy.org
The Scobee Education Center & Planetarium
1198 San Pedro Avenue
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0100
sac-ScobeeCtr@alamo.edu
https://alamo.edu/sac/scobee