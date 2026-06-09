San Antonio Astronomical Association monthly public meeting: “Exploring Mercury, A World of Fire and Ice”
San Antonio Astronomical Association monthly public meeting: “Exploring Mercury, A World of Fire and Ice”
Dr. Chris Bert is a post-doctoral researcher at SwRI in the Heliophysics and Space Instrumentation department. He will be speaking on some of the research underway on the planet Mercury. Our remote probes near the planet require some special protection and not just from the heat. His talk is titled “Exploring Mercury, A World of Fire and Ice.”
Scobee Education Center & Planetarium
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Astronomical Association
public.programs@sanantonioastronomy.org
Artist Group Info
David Wickholm
david.wickholm@att.net
Scobee Education Center & Planetarium
1300 San Pedro AvenueSan Antonio, Texas 78212