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San Antonio Astronomical Association monthly public meeting: “Exploring Mercury, A World of Fire and Ice”

San Antonio Astronomical Association monthly public meeting: “Exploring Mercury, A World of Fire and Ice”

Dr. Chris Bert is a post-doctoral researcher at SwRI in the Heliophysics and Space Instrumentation department. He will be speaking on some of the research underway on the planet Mercury. Our remote probes near the planet require some special protection and not just from the heat. His talk is titled “Exploring Mercury, A World of Fire and Ice.”

Scobee Education Center & Planetarium
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Astronomical Association
public.programs@sanantonioastronomy.org
http://sanantonioastronomy.org

Artist Group Info

David Wickholm
david.wickholm@att.net
Scobee Education Center & Planetarium
1300 San Pedro Avenue
San Antonio, Texas 78212
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/scobee-education-center/scobee-planetarium/