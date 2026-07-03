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San Antonio Astronomical Association monthly public meeting: Europa Clipper Update

San Antonio Astronomical Association monthly public meeting: Europa Clipper Update

This month’s presentation is by Jasmine Singh, graduate student and science “communicator” from the Southwest Research Institute, and the topic is an update on the Europa Clipper Mission. Europa is one of the most interesting bodies in the solar system. Past missions suggest a global ocean may exist beneath its icy surface, and thus an important target as a habitable environment. NASA’s Europa Clipper mission was developed to investigate this moon in detail. The presentation will cover why Europa maters, how the mission came to be, and what Europa Clipper will study once it arrives at Jupiter.

Scobee Education Center & Planetarium
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Astronomical Association
public.programs@sanantonioastronomy.org
http://sanantonioastronomy.org
Scobee Education Center & Planetarium
1300 San Pedro Avenue
San Antonio, Texas 78212
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/scobee-education-center/scobee-planetarium/