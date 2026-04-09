San Anto Zine Fest 2026
San Anto Zine Fest 2026
San Anto Zine Fest, San Antonio’s largest festival of self-published Arts and Literature, will take place September 19, 2026, at the Our Lady of the Lake University Wellness and Activities Center. It returns for the sixth year, this year in partnership with The Visual and New Media Arts Program of OLLU.
This event will feature exhibitors of comics, poetry, personal stories, fiction, and art zines. This year, it welcomes local, Texas-based, and national exhibitors. The festival will feature hands-on activities to promote creativity and literacy in the city, including zine and journal-making workshops.
UWAC at Our Lady of The Lake University
Free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Anto Zine Fest
sanantozinefest@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
rudegirltash@gmail.com
UWAC at Our Lady of The Lake University
411 SW 24th St, San Antonio, TX 78237San Antonio, Texas 78237
(210) 434-6711