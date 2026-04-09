San Anto Zine Fest 2026

San Anto Zine Fest, San Antonio’s largest festival of self-published Arts and Literature, will take place September 19, 2026, at the Our Lady of the Lake University Wellness and Activities Center. It returns for the sixth year, this year in partnership with The Visual and New Media Arts Program of OLLU.

This event will feature exhibitors of comics, poetry, personal stories, fiction, and art zines. This year, it welcomes local, Texas-based, and national exhibitors. The festival will feature hands-on activities to promote creativity and literacy in the city, including zine and journal-making workshops.

