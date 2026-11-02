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Salsa Night at the Gem

Salsa Night at the Gem

Get ready for a night of hot sauce and hot rhythms! Join us for live music by Austin-based band Combo Chévere, salsa dancing, and a salsa recipe contest!

New to salsa dancing? We've got you covered! We'll have a dance lesson starting at 5:30 p.m.

Whip up your fiercest batch of salsa to earn the coveted title, Salsa Champ. Sign up to compete and bring the heat! Judging takes place at 6:15 p.m., and the band fires up at 6:30 p.m. Register for the salsa competition when you buy your ticket.

We'll provide light bites, including chips, queso, and salsa (of course!).

Gem of The Hills Community Center
$20 - $250
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gem of the Hills
830-833-2713
director@gemofthehills.org
www.gemofthehills.org

Artist Group Info

Combo Chevere
combochevere@gmail.com
https://www.combochevere.com/
Gem of The Hills Community Center
2233 US-281
Blanco , Texas 78606
(830) 833-2713
office@gemofthehills.org
https://www.gemofthehills.org/