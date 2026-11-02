Salsa Night at the Gem

Get ready for a night of hot sauce and hot rhythms! Join us for live music by Austin-based band Combo Chévere, salsa dancing, and a salsa recipe contest!

New to salsa dancing? We've got you covered! We'll have a dance lesson starting at 5:30 p.m.

Whip up your fiercest batch of salsa to earn the coveted title, Salsa Champ. Sign up to compete and bring the heat! Judging takes place at 6:15 p.m., and the band fires up at 6:30 p.m. Register for the salsa competition when you buy your ticket.

We'll provide light bites, including chips, queso, and salsa (of course!).