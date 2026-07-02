"Saints for Today: An Evening of Staged Readings" is a unique theatrical experience presented by The Great Commission Theatre in collaboration with the Oblate School of Theology. This inaugural event features a curated selection of original 10-minute plays and monologues by playwrights from across the country, inspired by the lives and witness of the saints and exploring themes of humanity, struggle, hope, grace, and transformation.

Directed by guest directors from local San Antonio theatre communities and performed in a staged reading format with minimal staging, the evening places the focus on storytelling, emotional truth, and authentic human connection. Following the performances, audiences are invited to participate in a post-show talkback exploring the themes and questions raised through the work.

Free and open to the public. Registration required.

Tickets must be obtained prior to the event through our online ticketing platform. For questions, please contact Veronica Montalvo at vmontalvo@ost.edu or (210) 341-1366 ext. 206