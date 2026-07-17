SAFC Watch Party at The Rock
SAFC Watch Party at The Rock
SAFC Watch Party
At The Rock at La Cantera
Mark your calendars!
📅 September 20, 2026
⏰ 6 PM Kickoff
📍 Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera
Don’t just watch the game, experience it. Join fellow San Antonio FC fans at The Rock at La Cantera for the biggest watch party in the city. We’re broadcasting the match live on the 40-ft big screen with stadium-quality sound. Arrive early to snag the best spot on the lawn!
Frost Plaza at the Rock at La Cantera
Free
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Rock at La Cantera
Frost Plaza at the Rock at La Cantera
1 Spurs WaySan Antonio, Texas 78256