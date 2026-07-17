SAFC Watch Party

At The Rock at La Cantera

Mark your calendars!

📅 September 20, 2026

⏰ 6 PM Kickoff

📍 Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera

Don’t just watch the game, experience it. Join fellow San Antonio FC fans at The Rock at La Cantera for the biggest watch party in the city. We’re broadcasting the match live on the 40-ft big screen with stadium-quality sound. Arrive early to snag the best spot on the lawn!