Join us for the debut of Runway Rasquachic with visionary San Antonio-based fashion designer and producer Agosto Cuellar on Saturday, June 6, at the corner of Guadalupe and S. Brazos in the heart of the Historic Westside.

Runway Rasquachic is the newest production by Haus of Augustine, Cuellar’s newly launched creative haus with Dr. Puente Para La Gente. Runway Rasquachic is an annual event featuring a collective of local designers, artists, creators, and cultural icons coming together for one night to showcase fashion in the streets, where creativity is born.

The term rasquachic was coined by local fashion icon and vintage store owner Pilar to describe her style as not rasquache, but rasquachic. Runway Rasquachic features a 100 ft street runway, about 30 pop-up exhibitions and interactive creative spaces, where attendees will experience the artistic process and support local talent!

The evening kicks off at 5:00 PM with community exhibitions, followed by the highly anticipated fashion showcase at 8:00 PM.

Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Call 210-228-0201 for more information.