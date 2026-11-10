Ruben V: A Night Of Acoustic Storytelling
Ruben V: A Night Of Acoustic Storytelling
Ruben V, the San Antonio guitarist, singer and songwriter whose own words for his music are "a fresh, smooth blend of blues, Latin, soul, and rock," plays a solo acoustic set at Midtown Meetup Neighborhood Hangout on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 8 To 10 PM.
No Cover.
Midtown bills the night as A Night Of Acoustic Storytelling: songs paired with stories from the road, his concerts and his craft. With eight solo CDs and 14 group albums behind him, Ruben V brings the songs down to six strings. Come hear him.
Midtown Meetup Neighborhood Hangout, 801 West Russell Place, San Antonio, Texas 78212. (210) 886-8066, midtownmeetup@gmail.com, midtownmeetupneighborhoodhangout.com.
Press sheet: https://imc.goodcreativemedia.com/press/ruben-v-midtown-meetup-november-13-2026
Submitted by Good Creative Media, a marketing agency promoting this free public event. Good Creative Media is not a nonprofit organization.