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Ruben V: A Night Of Acoustic Storytelling

Ruben V: A Night Of Acoustic Storytelling

Ruben V, the San Antonio guitarist, singer and songwriter whose own words for his music are "a fresh, smooth blend of blues, Latin, soul, and rock," plays a solo acoustic set at Midtown Meetup Neighborhood Hangout on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 8 To 10 PM.

No Cover.

Midtown bills the night as A Night Of Acoustic Storytelling: songs paired with stories from the road, his concerts and his craft. With eight solo CDs and 14 group albums behind him, Ruben V brings the songs down to six strings. Come hear him.

Midtown Meetup Neighborhood Hangout, 801 West Russell Place, San Antonio, Texas 78212. (210) 886-8066, midtownmeetup@gmail.com, midtownmeetupneighborhoodhangout.com.

RSVP Free On Eventbrite

Press sheet: https://imc.goodcreativemedia.com/press/ruben-v-midtown-meetup-november-13-2026

Submitted by Good Creative Media, a marketing agency promoting this free public event. Good Creative Media is not a nonprofit organization.

Midtown Meetup Neighborhood Hangout
No Cover. Free RSVP on Eventbrite.
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

https://rubenv.com
Midtown Meetup Neighborhood Hangout
801 West Russell Place
San Antonio, Texas 78212
(210) 886-8066
midtownmeetup@gmail.com
https://midtownmeetupneighborhoodhangout.com