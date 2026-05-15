Rooted in Stories with Daniel Ramirez

In this three-week generative workshop, writer and educator Daniel Ramirez invites students to explore family, community, ancestry, and our connection to the natural world through storytelling and guided writing prompts. Each session will focus on a different layer of belonging — from family roots to community ties to our relationship with the Earth itself. Through readings, conversation, reflection, and writing exercises, students will create stories, essays, or poems rooted in memory, place, and identity.

DATES: Saturday(s), Jun 6, 13 & 20, 10am-12pm CT, Hybrid (online via Zoom and in-person at Gemini Ink) COST: Nonmember: $150; Member: $129; Student/Educ/Mil: $105

REGISTER: https://geminiink.org/events/rooted-in-stories/

Daniel Ramirez is a longtime educator and writer from San Antonio. His work has appeared in Foliate Oak, Twisted Vine, you are here, StateImpact Texas, and Texas Public Radio. He also writes stories, puppet shows, and poetry. As a teaching artist, he’s taught in multiple genres.