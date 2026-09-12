Romance & Passion

Nancy Zhou, violin

The program brings back international superstar violinist, Nancy Zhou, performing the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major, one of the most popular concertos in all of classical music. Nancy traces her musical roots to the Texas Hill Country where her father, Long Zhou, was concertmaster of this orchestra.

Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel – Overture in C

Hanson – Symphony No. 2 “Romantic”

Tchaikovsky – Violin Concerto, D Major, Op. 35

-Nancy Zhou, violin