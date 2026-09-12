Romance & Passion
Romance & Passion
Nancy Zhou, violin
The program brings back international superstar violinist, Nancy Zhou, performing the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major, one of the most popular concertos in all of classical music. Nancy traces her musical roots to the Texas Hill Country where her father, Long Zhou, was concertmaster of this orchestra.
Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel – Overture in C
Hanson – Symphony No. 2 “Romantic”
Tchaikovsky – Violin Concerto, D Major, Op. 35
-Nancy Zhou, violin
Cailloux Theater
$29-$59
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Symphony of the Hills
(830) 792-7469
info@symphonyofthehills.org