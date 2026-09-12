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Romance & Passion

Romance & Passion

Nancy Zhou, violin
The program brings back international superstar violinist, Nancy Zhou, performing the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major, one of the most popular concertos in all of classical music. Nancy traces her musical roots to the Texas Hill Country where her father, Long Zhou, was concertmaster of this orchestra.

Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel – Overture in C
Hanson – Symphony No. 2 “Romantic”
Tchaikovsky – Violin Concerto, D Major, Op. 35
-Nancy Zhou, violin

Cailloux Theater
$29-$59
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Apr 2027
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Event Supported By

Symphony of the Hills
(830) 792-7469
info@symphonyofthehills.org
http://symphonyofthehills.org

Artist Group Info

https://www.symphonyofthehills.org/
Cailloux Theater
910 Main
Kerrville, Texas 78028
http://caillouxperformingarts.com