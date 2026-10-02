The father’s legacy. The son’s band. Roger Waters Presents LEGACY - A Pink Floyd Show is an all-new live production celebrating the defining music and visual world of Pink Floyd’s golden era from 1971-1979. Created under the direction of Roger Waters with a band led by his son Harry Waters, a longtime touring musician, pianist and composer, LEGACY features a world-class 10-piece band performing the ground breaking songs from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall. Harry, who spent more than 15 years performing alongside his father, serves as musical director and leads the band on B3 organ, piano and vocals. Musically, the production aims to recreate the original recordings as closely as possible, while the stage presentation shaped by Roger’s team features a pictorial retrospective of imagery inspired by the original Pink Floyd work, including visuals Roger created during his tenure as the band’s creative force, all presented on high-definition LED video screens. Spanning more than two hours, LEGACY reaches deep into Pink Floyd’s catalog and celebrates the music that defined a generation, music that is just as relevant today.