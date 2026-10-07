Rocktober: Howl-O-Ween Adoption Event

Calling all pups and their humans! Bring your four-legged ghouls to Howl-O-Ween for the ultimate Halloween party at Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park. Walk our pup trick-or-treat trail, meet local vendors, enjoy festive photo-ops, delicious food trucks, and more! Plus, meet your next furry family member at the SNIPSA adoption fair.

📅Saturday, October 24

⏰4PM – 7PM

📍Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park at The Rock at La Cantera

🎟️Free Entry