Rocktober: Howl-O-Ween Adoption Event
Rocktober: Howl-O-Ween Adoption Event
Calling all pups and their humans! Bring your four-legged ghouls to Howl-O-Ween for the ultimate Halloween party at Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park. Walk our pup trick-or-treat trail, meet local vendors, enjoy festive photo-ops, delicious food trucks, and more! Plus, meet your next furry family member at the SNIPSA adoption fair.
📅Saturday, October 24
⏰4PM – 7PM
📍Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park at The Rock at La Cantera
🎟️Free Entry
Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Rock at La Cantera
Artist Group Info
marketing@gmail.com
Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park
1 Spurs WaySan Antonio, Texas 78256