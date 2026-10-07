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Rocktober: Howl-O-Ween Adoption Event

Rocktober: Howl-O-Ween Adoption Event

Calling all pups and their humans! Bring your four-legged ghouls to Howl-O-Ween for the ultimate Halloween party at Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park. Walk our pup trick-or-treat trail, meet local vendors, enjoy festive photo-ops, delicious food trucks, and more! Plus, meet your next furry family member at the SNIPSA adoption fair.

📅Saturday, October 24
⏰4PM – 7PM
📍Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park at The Rock at La Cantera
🎟️Free Entry

Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Rock at La Cantera

Artist Group Info

marketing@gmail.com
Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park
1 Spurs Way
San Antonio, Texas 78256
https://therockatlacantera.com/howl-o-ween/