Robber Baron Cave Open House

During the Open House, Robber Baron Cave Preserve will be open to the public for a rare opportunity to explore a portion of this unique San Antonio cave. Visitors may take a self-guided tour along the designated route, with experienced volunteers stationed throughout the cave to answer questions, provide guidance, and share information about its geology, history, and conservation.

Robber Baron contains more than a mile of mapped underground maze passages and is an undeveloped, or “wild,” cave. Visitors should expect uneven natural surfaces, low passages, and short sections of stoop-walking or crawling. There are no paved walkways or handrails.

Helmets and lights will be provided, with gloves and kneepads available for those who would like them. Visitors should wear clothing they do not mind getting dirty and sturdy, closed-toe shoes such as sneakers or boots. Sandals, Crocs, and other open-toe footwear are not recommended.

Depending on how adventurous you are, you may leave with a little cave mud to remember the experience by!