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Rivers of Hope IV

Rivers of Hope IV

Rivers of Hope IV celebrates music and community with the Travis Park UMC Sanctuary Choir, San Antonio Chamber Choir, and the Alamo City Street Choir. Our music will focus on friendship - the power of friendship to knit us together, elevate us, and see and hear each other in new ways.

Each choir will be featured by themselves, as well as performing together in a final piece, signifying strength and beauty in unity.

Travis Park United Methodist Church
Free
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Chamber Choir
info@sachamberchoir.org
https://www.sachamberchoir.org

Artist Group Info

Alamo City Street Choir
info@sachamberchoir.org
https://www.sachamberchoir.org/community-connection/alamo-city-street-choir/
Travis Park United Methodist Church
230 E Travis St.
San Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 226-8341
https://travispark.org