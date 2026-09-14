Rivers of Hope IV
Rivers of Hope IV
Rivers of Hope IV celebrates music and community with the Travis Park UMC Sanctuary Choir, San Antonio Chamber Choir, and the Alamo City Street Choir. Our music will focus on friendship - the power of friendship to knit us together, elevate us, and see and hear each other in new ways.
Each choir will be featured by themselves, as well as performing together in a final piece, signifying strength and beauty in unity.
Travis Park United Methodist Church
Free
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Chamber Choir
info@sachamberchoir.org
Artist Group Info
Alamo City Street Choir
info@sachamberchoir.org
Travis Park United Methodist Church
230 E Travis St.San Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 226-8341