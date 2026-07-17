Rhythm & Beats: The Link Up

It’s time to Link Up!

This September, Rhythm & Beats is turning up the volume and bringing the community together for the ultimate neighborhood link-up. Whether you’re coming from down the street, representing your college campus, or rolling in from the neighboring cities The Link Up is where you want to be.

We’re transforming The Rock into a massive, free, live DJ concert celebrating old-school R&B, community, and unforgettable vibes. Hosted by the legendary DJ Magic, we’ve assembled an all-star lineup to keep you moving all night long: DJ J-Millie, DJ Tee Reckz and Special Guest DJs, Jordan Chance & Ill-Chay.

This event is free to attend and open to all ages!

More Than Just a Concert

This isn’t just a night of great music, it’s a space to gather, connect, and celebrate together in true Rock fashion. We’re packing the night with special community-focused moments you won’t want to miss:

Pre-Show Meet & Greet (6:30PM): Arrive early, meet the DJs, and connect with neighbors and friends before the music kicks off.

Line Dancing: Our DJs will be dropping your favorite traditional line dances throughout the night to get the whole crowd dancing.

Birthday & Anniversary Shout-Outs: Celebrating a milestone in September? Keep an eye on our social media to submit your name for a live shout-out from the stage.

Community Photo Op: To close out an epic night, we’re inviting everyone to gather near the stage for one massive group photo. Let’s show the world how The Rock links up!