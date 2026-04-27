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Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County Fun Fair

Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County Fun Fair

On the morning of Saturday, May 9, 2026, the heart of Lockhart will beat a little louder. The Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County (RNGCC) will transform the Courthouse Square in Downtown Lockhart into a grand celebration of service, health, and community — rolling out a literal red carpet to honor the nurses of Caldwell County who have devoted their careers to healing others.

The event, free and open to the public, is set to begin at 10:00 AM. The centerpiece of the morning will be the Nurses Red Carpet Walk — a formal processional in which retired nurses will be escorted down an elegant red carpet, flanked by velvet ropes and well-wishers, in recognition of their lifetime of service to the community. Organizers say the walk is designed to give nurses the celebrity treatment they have long deserved.

Caldwell County Courthouse Square
Free
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County
972-834-2311
info@rngcc.org
https://rngcctx.wixsite.com/rngcc
Caldwell County Courthouse Square
110 S Main St
Lockhart, Texas 78644