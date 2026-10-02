Rennie Harris Puremovement presents Nuttin' but a Word

The most brilliant hip-hop choreographer in America

Rennie Harris Puremovement (RHPM) brings the energy, innovation, and cultural depth of hip-hop to the concert stage in the critically acclaimed production Nuttin’ But a Word, an evening-length work by one of America’s most influential choreographers. Founded in 1992, the Philadelphia-based company is dedicated to preserving and advancing the traditions of hip-hop and street dance while expanding their artistic possibilities. Through a dynamic blend of Campbell locking, house, hip-hop, and b-boying, Nuttin’ But a Word explores Rennie Harris’s guiding principles of individuality, creativity, and innovation. Athletic, expressive, and deeply rooted in African American cultural traditions, the work challenges conventional ideas about street dance while honoring its origins and continued evolution. With virtuosic performers and a bold, ever-evolving choreographic style, RHPM invites audiences to experience hip-hop as a powerful contemporary art form that continues to grow, inspire, and redefine itself.