Reel Bad Watch Party: "Samurai Cop"

Reel Bad Watch Party is a movie screening where comedians are stuck at a public radio station and forced to watch a really bad B-movie with a crowd.

Join us Saturday, October 24, with Texas comics Christopher Breakell and Jason Rodriguez, alongside TPR's Tori Pool, as they riff, roast, and heckle the cult classic Samurai Cop. It's the perfect 18+ date night for anyone who likes their movies bad and their comedy live.

About Samurai Cop: Prepare to question everything you thought you knew about roundhouse kicks, thongs, and katana beheadings. Joe (Matt Hannon, Sylvester Stallone's one-time bodyguard) is the Samurai Cop, a rock of a man who will do literally whatever it takes to punish criminals—even if that means taking dozens of innocent lives in the process. Teamed with a truly hilarious partner (Mark Frazer), Joe embarks on a mindmelting sex-and-violence-fueled adventure against evil ninjas, drug dealers, and genre legend Robert Z'Dar (MANIAC COP)! Directed by prolific Iranian ex-pat Amir Shervan, the reckless and outrageous SAMURAI COP is a true treasure of the trash-action pantheon.

Doors: 8:15p

Pre-show: 8:30p

Movie: 9:00p

Free validated parking is at the City Tower Garage with entrances at 60 North Flores as well as 111 North Main Avenue. Be sure to select, "Take A Ticket" and do not insert your credit card.