RED & BLACK: Semeneya Dance Studio's 27th Anniversary Celebration

Semeneya Dance Studio turns 27, and RED & BLACK is its anniversary celebration, presented by RISE, Ritmo Institute for Salsa Education, a San Antonio nonprofit dedicated to salsa and Afro-Caribbean cultural arts. Spend one long Saturday downtown at The St. Anthony: salsa and bachata workshops for all levels from 9 AM to 2 PM, a heated rooftop pool party from 3 to 6 PM, and a social with performances from 9 PM until 3 AM.

Peiwei and James Cobo of CoboBrothers Dance Co. teach salsa, and it's Peiwei's first time teaching in Texas. Brenda Rodriguez and Alejandro Benedetto teach bachata, and DJ Plaziuz has the music all night.

Social only $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Classes only $95. Full Weekender pass $120.