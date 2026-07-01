Reading is FUNdamental
Reading is FUNdamental
This month we're reading black feminist Audre Lorde's Sister Outsider (1984). At once a searing indictment of a racist, patriarchal society, and
a manual for claiming an
intersectional identity, this book
is a comprehensive collection of
the lauded poet and writer's most famous and
influential works of nonfiction
prose.
Great Northwest Library
Free
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
chrismendez3129@gmail.com
Great Northwest Library
9050 Wellwood StSan Antonio, Texas 78250