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Reading is FUNdamental

Reading is FUNdamental

This month we're reading black feminist Audre Lorde's Sister Outsider (1984). At once a searing indictment of a racist, patriarchal society, and
a manual for claiming an
intersectional identity, this book
is a comprehensive collection of
the lauded poet and writer's most famous and
influential works of nonfiction
prose.

Great Northwest Library
Free
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

chrismendez3129@gmail.com
Great Northwest Library
9050 Wellwood St
San Antonio, Texas 78250