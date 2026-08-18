Read Like a Writer with Bestselling Author Laura Castoro

Train your eye for literary craft with bestselling author Laura Castoro and learn to read the way writers do! In this four-week workshop, we will explore how to read more deeply so we can deconstruct how the author sets the mood, adheres to or manipulates conventions, and plays with boundaries. In each session, we will use excerpts from popular fiction books and short writing prompts to stimulate our imagination and inspire new written work.

DATES:

Thu, Sep 10, 17, 24, & Oct 1, 6:30-8:30pm CT, Online via Zoom

COST:

Nonmember: $200; Member: $170; Student/Educ/Mil: $140

REGISTER: https://geminiink.org/events/read-like-a-writer-with-laura-castoro/

Laura Castoro, a USA Today, Amazon top 100, and Apple Books bestseller, has published 47 novels with major publishing houses such as Dell Books, Berkley, Avon, Warner, MIRA, Harlequin, Kensington, Pocketbooks, Harper Collins, St. Martins Press, and William Morrow. Laura has won multiple national writing awards. In 2005 she was inducted into the Arkansas Writers’ Hall of Fame. She is a past president of Novelists, Inc. (2013), an international professional fiction writers’ organization.

