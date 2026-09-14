Raza Cósmica: Xicanx Versus Aliens

The 6th annual Raza Cósmica: A constellation of Latinx sci-fi cinema closes with a live episode of the original podcast Xicanx Versus Aliens and a curated selection of cosmic-infused short films. Activist/Musician Joaquín Muerte hosts his original podcast, Xicanx Versus Aliens, an exploration of “all things UFO, cryptozoology, paranormal, occult y mas from a person of color perspective.” San Antonio filmmakers Keanu Cordero and Teresa Garza join Muerte to discuss Latinx sci-fi cinema.

Followed by a curated selection of cosmic-infused short films including Before They Forget by Teresa Garza, Las Cosas Que Brillan by Kristal Sotomayor, Ñuuyii (Earth) by Itandehui Jansen, Liminal by Keanu Cordero, and Chispa (Spark) by Karina Lomelin Ripper.

Film descriptions and trailers at https://montevideo210.org.

Presented in partnership with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) and the Latino Collection and Resource Center at Central Library (LCRC).