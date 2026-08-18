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Raza Cósmica: Under the Stars

Raza Cósmica: Under the Stars

MonteVideo presents a stellar collection of short films that navigate the intersections of memory, community, and transformation. Includes sci-fi selections from Colombia, Mexico, and the United States.

Films include: Mission: El Desierto by Museum of Modern Mars, Tomás Villalobos Moreno; Next Stop, Planet X by Efraín Ortiz; Chaika by Ingrid Paols Bonilla Rodriguez; I Have Wings But I Cannot Fly by Victor Velasco; and The Feels - Or The Debilitated Condition of the Reproductive System by Carolina Costa.

Slab Cinema Art House
By donation
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MonteVideo
210-831-3870
info@montevideo.org
https://montevideo210.org

Artist Group Info

Manuel Solis
https://events.getcreativesanantonio.com/artist/manuel-solis/
Slab Cinema Art House
134 Blue Star
San Antonio, Texas 78204
https://www.slabcinemaarthouse.com/