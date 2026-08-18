Raza Cósmica: Under the Stars
Raza Cósmica: Under the Stars
MonteVideo presents a stellar collection of short films that navigate the intersections of memory, community, and transformation. Includes sci-fi selections from Colombia, Mexico, and the United States.
Films include: Mission: El Desierto by Museum of Modern Mars, Tomás Villalobos Moreno; Next Stop, Planet X by Efraín Ortiz; Chaika by Ingrid Paols Bonilla Rodriguez; I Have Wings But I Cannot Fly by Victor Velasco; and The Feels - Or The Debilitated Condition of the Reproductive System by Carolina Costa.
Slab Cinema Art House
By donation
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
MonteVideo
210-831-3870
info@montevideo.org
Artist Group Info
Manuel Solis