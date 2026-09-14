Raza Cósmica: Frío Metal (Cold Metal)

The 6th annual Raza Cósmica: A constellation of Latinx sci-fi cinema presents Frío Metal (Cold Metal). In Clemente Castor's feature film two young brothers live on the outskirts of Mexico City. Mario wakes up with no memories from his previous life. Adrift, he meets Lazarus, who teaches him how to enter other people's bodies through vast holes in the Earth. In the darkness of subterranean cavities, Mario’s memories fill his mind like dreams. The history of the land runs through his corporality. The space he passes through is distorted and his skin begins to crack along with the landscape.

Frío Metal (Cold Metal) premiered at FIDMarseille and was featured in New Directors/New Films presented by Film at Lincoln Center and The Museum of Modern Art. Watch the trailer at https://montevideo210.org.

Preceded by the short film Brujo by Juan Zuleta. In a rural futuristic world, grieving parents are offered a chance to speak with their dead daughter through a cutting-edge device, but soon the lines between faith and technology begin to blur.

Presented in partnership with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI).