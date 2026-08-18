Raza Cósmica: Daughters of the Forest

The 6th annual Raza Cósmica: A constellation of Latinx sci-fi cinema opens with Daughters of the Forest.

Deep in Mexico’s forests, two Indigenous mycologists seek to reconcile the past and present while reimagining the future for themselves and the changing world they inhabit.

Otilia Portillo Padua's feature film, Daughters of the Forest, is a story of entanglements: between humans and mushrooms; the visible and the invisible; generational knowledge and modern science. This sci-fi documentary invites us to reconsider the experiences of both human and non-human inhabitants of our world. Watch the trailer at montevideo210.org.

Preceded by the short film Astronauta by Giorgio Giampà. Audely, 39, works as a lumberjack in the Guatemalan jungle. At home, his daughter Carol, 11, dreams of entering that same forest. Audely thinks about it, then goes to the moon.