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Raza Cósmica: Daughters of the Forest

Raza Cósmica: Daughters of the Forest

The 6th annual Raza Cósmica: A constellation of Latinx sci-fi cinema opens with Daughters of the Forest.

Deep in Mexico’s forests, two Indigenous mycologists seek to reconcile the past and present while reimagining the future for themselves and the changing world they inhabit.

Otilia Portillo Padua's feature film, Daughters of the Forest, is a story of entanglements: between humans and mushrooms; the visible and the invisible; generational knowledge and modern science. This sci-fi documentary invites us to reconsider the experiences of both human and non-human inhabitants of our world. Watch the trailer at montevideo210.org.

Preceded by the short film Astronauta by Giorgio Giampà. Audely, 39, works as a lumberjack in the Guatemalan jungle. At home, his daughter Carol, 11, dreams of entering that same forest. Audely thinks about it, then goes to the moon.

Slab Cinema Art House
By donation
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MonteVideo
210-831-3870
info@montevideo.org
https://montevideo210.org
Slab Cinema Art House
134 Blue Star
San Antonio, Texas 78204
https://www.slabcinemaarthouse.com/