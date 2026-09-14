Raza Cósmica: Daughters of the Forest

The 6th annual Raza Cósmica: A constellation of Latinx sci-fi cinema opens with the San Antonio premiere of Daughters of the Forest by Otilia Portillo Padua. Science fiction meets ancient practices deep in Mexico’s mushroom-rich forests, where two Indigenous mycologists seek to reconcile the past and present while reimagining the future for themselves and the changing world they inhabit. Writer Lacey Pipken will be in attendance for a post screening Q&A.

Preceded by the short film Astronauta by Giorgio Giampà. Audely, 39, works as a lumberjack in the Guatemalan jungle. At home, his daughter Carol, 11, dreams of entering that same forest. Audely thinks about it, then goes to the moon.

Sponsored by the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) and the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions (AIT-SCM).

