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Raza Cósmica: Above the Stars

Raza Cósmica: Above the Stars

The 6th annual Raza Cósmica: A constellation of Latinx sci-fi cinema presents a stellar collection of short films that navigate the intersections of memory, community, and transformation. Includes sci-fi selections from Colombia, Mexico, and the United States. Director Tomás Villalobos Moreno will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A!

Mission: El Desierto by Museum of Modern Mars, Tomás Villalobos Moreno; Next Stop, Planet X by Efraín Ortiz; Chaika by Ingrid Paola Bonilla Rodriguez; I Have Wings But I Cannot Fly by Victor Velasco; and The Feels - Or The Debilitated Condition of the Reproductive System by Carolina Costa.

Film descriptions and trailers at https://montevideo210.org.

Slab Cinema Art House
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MonteVideo
210-831-3870
info@montevideo.org
https://montevideo210.org
Slab Cinema Art House
134 Blue Star
San Antonio, Texas 78204
https://www.slabcinemaarthouse.com/