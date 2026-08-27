Raza Cósmica: A Constellation of Latinx Sci-Fi Cinema

Activist and musician Joaquín Muerte hosts a live edition of his original podcast Xicanx Versus Aliens, which explores all things UFO, cryptozoology, paranormal, occult y mas from a person of color perspective. San Antonio filmmakers Keanu Cordero and Teresa Garza join Muerte to discuss Latinx sci-fi cinema, followed by a curated selection of speculative short films.

Short films:

Before They Forget by Teresa Garza, Las Cosas Que Brillan by Kristal Sotomayor, Ñuuyii (Earth) by Itandehui Jansen, Liminal by Keanu Cordero, and Chispa (Spark) by Karina Lomelin Ripper.