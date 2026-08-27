Raza Cósmica: A Constellation of Latinx Sci-Fi Cinema
Raza Cósmica: A Constellation of Latinx Sci-Fi Cinema
Activist and musician Joaquín Muerte hosts a live edition of his original podcast Xicanx Versus Aliens, which explores all things UFO, cryptozoology, paranormal, occult y mas from a person of color perspective. San Antonio filmmakers Keanu Cordero and Teresa Garza join Muerte to discuss Latinx sci-fi cinema, followed by a curated selection of speculative short films.
Short films:
Before They Forget by Teresa Garza, Las Cosas Que Brillan by Kristal Sotomayor, Ñuuyii (Earth) by Itandehui Jansen, Liminal by Keanu Cordero, and Chispa (Spark) by Karina Lomelin Ripper.
Central Library - Auditorium
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Central Library - Auditorium
600 Soledad St.San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov