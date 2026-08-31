RAIZED WRONG LOUDER THAN YESTERDAY TOUR
RAIZED WRONG LOUDER THAN YESTERDAY TOUR
A FAMILY BAND LIKE NO OTHER
At the heart of Raized Wrong is Donny and his two sons, Landon (16) and Lyric (15). Together, they bring a unique combination of musicianship, personality, and family chemistry to the stage.
Their love of music started at home and has grown into a powerful live experience that connects with audiences of all ages. From classic rock and timeless favorites to modern hits and original songs, this trio puts their own energy and style into everything they perform.
Three family members. One incredible sound. A whole lot of energy.
Magik Theatre
$50.00-$175.00 Childrens pricing, General admission and an Exclusive VIP meet and greet with some cool perks
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Raized Wrong Productions
admin.raizedwrong@gmail.com
Magik Theatre
420 S AlamoSan Antonio, Texas 78205
2102272751
info@magiktheatre.org