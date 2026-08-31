© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RAIZED WRONG LOUDER THAN YESTERDAY TOUR

RAIZED WRONG LOUDER THAN YESTERDAY TOUR

A FAMILY BAND LIKE NO OTHER

At the heart of Raized Wrong is Donny and his two sons, Landon (16) and Lyric (15). Together, they bring a unique combination of musicianship, personality, and family chemistry to the stage.

Their love of music started at home and has grown into a powerful live experience that connects with audiences of all ages. From classic rock and timeless favorites to modern hits and original songs, this trio puts their own energy and style into everything they perform.

Three family members. One incredible sound. A whole lot of energy.

Magik Theatre
$50.00-$175.00 Childrens pricing, General admission and an Exclusive VIP meet and greet with some cool perks
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Raized Wrong Productions
admin.raizedwrong@gmail.com
www.raized-wrong.com
Magik Theatre
420 S Alamo
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2102272751
info@magiktheatre.org
magiktheatre.org