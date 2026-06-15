Rainbow Checkered Flags: LGBTQ+ History in Motorsport
Rainbow Checkered Flags: LGBTQ+ History in Motorsport
Celebrate Pride Month with San Antonio Public Library!
Join motorsport historian Elizabeth Blackstock for a talk that explores the often-overlooked history of LGBTQ+ representation in motorsport through the stories of pioneering figures across different eras. From F1 drivers Lella Lombardi and Ralph Schumacher to modern racer/activists like Charlie Martin, we’ll understand what it has meant to be queer in racing and why motorsport has often lagged behind in acceptance when compared to other sports.
Teens and adults welcome.
Thousand Oaks Library
Free
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Thousand Oaks Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.San Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov