Rainbow Checkered Flags: LGBTQ+ History in Motorsport

Celebrate Pride Month with San Antonio Public Library!

Join motorsport historian Elizabeth Blackstock for a talk that explores the often-overlooked history of LGBTQ+ representation in motorsport through the stories of pioneering figures across different eras. From F1 drivers Lella Lombardi and Ralph Schumacher to modern racer/activists like Charlie Martin, we’ll understand what it has meant to be queer in racing and why motorsport has often lagged behind in acceptance when compared to other sports.

Teens and adults welcome.