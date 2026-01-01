Race The River - Saspamco Paddling Trail

🛶 The San Antonio River Authority and the San Antonio River Foundation invite you to the second stop of the 2026 Race the River series at the SASPAMCO Paddling Trail.

Take on a scenic and untamed stretch of river as you choose between the 6-mile amateur course or the 12-mile pro course. This endurance challenge brings paddlers together from across Texas for a test of grit, speed, and strategy.

All finishers will receive a commemorative patch, and we’ll celebrate your achievement with a post-race gathering and awards ceremony for top competitors.

Do you have what it takes? The adventure continues!

🏅 Event Details – Saturday, September 12th, 2026

• Pro Racer Check-in Location: River Crossing Park (6890 S Loop 1604 E, Elmendorf, TX 78112)

• Amateur Racer Check-in Location: Graytown Park (1239 County Rd 125, Elmendorf, TX 78112)

• Racer Check-in Time (Pro): 8-9:30AM

• Racer Check-in Time (Amateur): 9-10:30AM

• Race Start Time (Pro): 10AM

• Race Start Time (Amateur): 11AM

• Pro Race Cutoff: 12PM at Graytown Park

• Race Finish Line (Pro & Amateur): Helton Nature Park (15662 FM 775, Floresville, TX 78114)

• Total Race Distance: Pro - 12 Miles | Amateur - 6 Miles

• After Party & Awards: 2PM at Helton Nature Park

-Lunch will be provided for all participants, followed by an awards ceremony where prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category.

https://www.sariverauthority.org/event/race-the-river-2026-saspamco/