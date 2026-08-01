Queen Symphony Sensation in San Antonio, TX

A Spectacular European Concert Production Celebrating the Music of Queen

Twenty-eight performers. One stage. The music that never left us.

For more than five decades, Queen’s music has brought generations together across borders and languages. The band’s timeless songs, unforgettable melodies, and unmistakable energy continue to inspire audiences of all ages.

After nearly two decades of international touring and hundreds of performances, Queen Symphony Sensation comes to the United States for the first time. Seen by tens of thousands of people across Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, this spectacular production brings together 28 performers onstage: a live rock band, symphony orchestra, choir, soprano, and two lead vocalists.

Together, they transform Queen’s greatest songs into a powerful concert experience created for the big stage—where the energy of rock meets the grandeur of symphonic sound.

Special Guest: Mickey Callisto

British vocalist, charismatic frontman, and Britain’s Got Talent 2025 semifinalist, Mickey Callisto is known to millions from the viral “Bohemian Rhapsody” flash mob in Paris. His powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence bring a new dimension to this unforgettable production.

The program features Queen’s greatest hits, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “We Are the Champions,” and many more.

The power of a rock concert. The depth of a symphony. One unforgettable night for Queen fans of all generations.