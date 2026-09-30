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PSL and the City: A Pumpkin Spice Night Out

PSL and the City: A Pumpkin Spice Night Out

Pumpkin spice goes after dark. PSL and the City is a free, Sex and the City-inspired fall night out in downtown San Antonio, hosted by SA Creatives at The Continental Residences. Expect coffee by La Vida Coffee, specialty PSL drinks by Sojourn, DJ Rotaku spinning fall vibes, a live PSL barista and latte art throwdown, PSL treats and food, plus a photographers and models meetup.

Emceed by Magdalena, the pumpkin spice lover who inspired the night. Come in your best fits. Free, limited to 100 guests. RSVP on Eventbrite. Sponsored by United Realty Group.

The Continental Residences
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SA Creatives
gabrielg@summitcreative.group
sacreatives.co
The Continental Residences
110 S Laredo St
San Antonio, Texas 78205