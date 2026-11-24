Procrastinator's Shopping Day at Good on Paper!

Wednesday, December 23 | Open Late Until 8:00 PM

Still checking names off your holiday shopping list? We've got you covered!

Join us at Good on Paper for Procrastinator's Shopping Day! We're staying open late until 8:00 PM to help you find those last-minute gifts without the stress.

Here's what we have planned:

Gift Bundles: Thoughtfully curated books and stationery that make gifting easy.

Special Discounts: Enjoy last-minute holiday deals on select items throughout the store.

Give a Book, Get Free Gift Wrapping: Purchase a new children's book to donate to Houston Public Library, and we'll wrap your in-store purchases for free!

Whether you're shopping for one last person or tackling your entire list, stop by for a little holiday shopping at your neighborhood bookstore.

Shop local, give back, and let us do the wrapping!