Pride Tennis Social

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation to celebrate an evening of acceptance and inclusion with social activities and free tennis instruction! Don't own tennis equipment? Don't worry! The staff will provide racquets for anyone who needs them!

June 17

McFarlin tennis Center

1503 San Pedro Ave.

5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

• Tennis Instruction for all ages and levels

• Match Play

• Music

• Prize Raffle

• Healthy Snacks

• and more!

