Pride Tennis Social
Pride Tennis Social
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation to celebrate an evening of acceptance and inclusion with social activities and free tennis instruction! Don't own tennis equipment? Don't worry! The staff will provide racquets for anyone who needs them!
June 17
McFarlin tennis Center
1503 San Pedro Ave.
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
• Tennis Instruction for all ages and levels
• Match Play
• Music
• Prize Raffle
• Healthy Snacks
• and more!
McFarlin Tennis Center
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
McFarlin Tennis Center
1503 San Pedro AveSan Antonio, Texas 78212
210.207.5357
mike.kaye@sanantonio.gov