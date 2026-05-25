Pride River Parade Celebration at Hotel Contessa

Pride Parade, DJ, glitter bar, free paletas. VIP patio, cocktails, and perks. Limited space. Secure your spot now.

Celebrate Pride in the heart of San Antonio with a vibrant riverside watch party at Hotel Contessa. As the Rainbow Rodeo Pride River Parade floats by, join us for an evening filled with music, color, and community along the River Walk.

In partnership with Alamo Area Resource Center and Pink Shark Bar, this event brings together celebration and impact. A portion of proceeds from our featured Pride cocktail will benefit Alamo Area Resource Center, supporting vital programs in our local community.

General Admission | Free (All Ages) | Standing Room Only

Enjoy access to our lively river level viewing area featuring:

• Live DJ throughout the evening

• Hair tinsel and glitter bar

• Complimentary paletas

• Standing room parade viewing along the River Walk

Parking: Valet parking is available at Hotel Contessa for an additional fee. Space is limited. We recommend arriving early or using rideshare.

VIP Experience (21+ only) | $50

Upgrade your night with exclusive access and added comfort:

• Access to private VIP patio with reserved seating

• One cocktail ticket for a featured Pride cocktail

• Light bites throughout the evening

• Chair massage experience by The Spa at Hotel Contessa

• Complimentary valet parking

Keep the celebration going. After the parade, head to the Pride After Party at Pink Shark Bar. All RSVP attendees will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win two complimentary cocktails at the after party.

Celebrate love, individuality, and community in one of the most exciting settings in the city. Whether you're dancing by the river or relaxing in VIP, this is Pride at Hotel Contessa. Bold, elevated, unforgettable.

Reserve your spot and celebrate with us. 🌈