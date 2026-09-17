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Pride of San Antonio Showband: Shall We Dance? Concert

Pride of San Antonio Showband: Shall We Dance? Concert

Join us for our fall concert--a night of frightful dances and macabre delights!

Selections include:

Alchemy by Andrew Boysen Jr.

Conga del Fuego Nuevo by Arturo Márquez, arranged by Oliver Nickel

Dance of the Imp by David Samuel

Dance of the Witches from "The Witches of Eastwick" by John Williams, arranged by Paul Lavender

España Cañi by Pascual Marquina arranged by Robert Longfield

Ogres and Goblins and Trolls, Oh My! by Julie Giroux

Sambeando (Samba Dancing) by Victor Lopez

Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pride of San Antonio Showband
8305706772
info@prideofsashowband.org
https://www.prideofsashowband.org/
Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community
702 Donaldson Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78201
2104682787