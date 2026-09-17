Pride of San Antonio Showband: Shall We Dance? Concert
Pride of San Antonio Showband: Shall We Dance? Concert
Join us for our fall concert--a night of frightful dances and macabre delights!
Selections include:
Alchemy by Andrew Boysen Jr.
Conga del Fuego Nuevo by Arturo Márquez, arranged by Oliver Nickel
Dance of the Imp by David Samuel
Dance of the Witches from "The Witches of Eastwick" by John Williams, arranged by Paul Lavender
España Cañi by Pascual Marquina arranged by Robert Longfield
Ogres and Goblins and Trolls, Oh My! by Julie Giroux
Sambeando (Samba Dancing) by Victor Lopez
Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Pride of San Antonio Showband
8305706772
info@prideofsashowband.org
Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community
702 Donaldson AveSan Antonio, Texas 78201
2104682787