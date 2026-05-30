Pride of San Antonio Showband Concert: Touch Grass

The Pride of San Antonio Showband presents “Touch Grass.”

For our summer performance, come join us for an evening of music evoking the outdoors and natural landscapes hosted by the incomparable Ira Descent!

Selections include:

- After a Gentle Rain by Anthony Iannaccone

- Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns, arranged by Jay Bocook

- Chorale and Shaker Dance by John P. Zdechlik

- Country Gardens by Percy Aldridge Grainger, arranged by John Philip Sousa & Brion/Schissel

- Here Comes the Sun by George Harrison, arranged by John Ivor Holland

- Panoramic Landscapes: Fanfare for Winds & Percussion by Tyler S. Grant

- River of Life by Steven Reineke

- The Nature of Trees by Cait Nishimura

- The Pines of Rome Finale - "The Pines of the Appian Way" by Ottorino Respighi, arranged by James Curnow

Free Parking | No Ticket Required | Donations Welcomed