Preserve Your Memories: Beginner Scrapbooking Workshop

Learn the art of preserving photos, memories, and stories in your very own scrapbook! This beginner-friendly workshop teaches you the basics of layout design, journaling techniques, and decorative elements. Just bring a few photos and memorabilia and preserve your personal and family history while creating a scrapbook page!

PLEASE NOTE: This program is open to the first 10 people to arrive. Teens and adults welcome. It's recommended to bring 3-6 printed photos and memorabilia such as ticket stubs, notes, etc.