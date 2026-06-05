Preserve Your Memories: Beginner Scrapbooking Workshop
Preserve Your Memories: Beginner Scrapbooking Workshop
Learn the art of preserving photos, memories, and stories in your very own scrapbook! This beginner-friendly workshop teaches you the basics of layout design, journaling techniques, and decorative elements. Just bring a few photos and memorabilia and preserve your personal and family history while creating a scrapbook page!
PLEASE NOTE: This program is open to the first 10 people to arrive. Teens and adults welcome. It's recommended to bring 3-6 printed photos and memorabilia such as ticket stubs, notes, etc.
Thousand Oaks Library
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Thousand Oaks Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.San Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov