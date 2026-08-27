Bee Our Guest! 🐝🫖

You are cordially invited to our Pollinator Tea Party, a FREE, family-friendly, low-waste event that celebrates pollinators through immersive nature playscapes, environmental education, and sustainable practices during the spring Monarch Butterfly migration 🦋

Did you know pollinators are responsible for at least 1 of every 3 bites of food we eat? Learn how a healthy ecosystem connects to our culinary traditions through hands-on experiences including a “Pollinator Prowl” recipe scavenger hunt, fruit and shade tree adoption, and Critter Café in the Estela Avery Education Center. This event invites a multigenerational audience to explore the mini worlds within nature found in our backyards and neighborhood parks, fostering a deeper appreciation for biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

The Pollinator Tea Party is proudly supported by a generous sponsorship from International 🐦‍⬛🐛🦇🐞

This event is abuzz with fun activities including:

