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Pollinator Tea Party

Pollinator Tea Party

Bee Our Guest! 🐝🫖

You are cordially invited to our Pollinator Tea Party, a FREE, family-friendly, low-waste event that celebrates pollinators through immersive nature playscapes, environmental education, and sustainable practices during the spring Monarch Butterfly migration 🦋

Did you know pollinators are responsible for at least 1 of every 3 bites of food we eat? Learn how a healthy ecosystem connects to our culinary traditions through hands-on experiences including a “Pollinator Prowl” recipe scavenger hunt, fruit and shade tree adoption, and Critter Café in the Estela Avery Education Center. This event invites a multigenerational audience to explore the mini worlds within nature found in our backyards and neighborhood parks, fostering a deeper appreciation for biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

The Pollinator Tea Party is proudly supported by a generous sponsorship from International 🐦‍⬛🐛🦇🐞

This event is abuzz with fun activities including:

  • Pollinator Prowl Recipe Scavenger Hunt
  • Bug Hotel: Mini Art Museum
  • Critter Cafe Nature Playscape with free tea and food samples every hour
  • Community Partner Environmental Education Tables
  • Tails & Trails with Ms. Tessa
  • Pollinator Costume Contest
  • Free Tree Adoption featuring fruit and shade & ornamental trees
  • Night Wing Watch with Alamo Area Master Naturalists
  • Mushroom Maker Bioluminescent Trail
  • Live Mural Demonstration
  • DJ Performances
  • Food Vendors
Confluence Park
Free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio River Foundation
210.224.2694
info@sariverfound.org
https://sariverfound.org/
Confluence Park
310 W Mitchell
San Antonio, Texas 78210
2102242694
confluencepark@sariverfound.org
https://sariverfound.org/confluence-park/