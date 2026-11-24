Come one, come all, to the library's annual Polar Express Festival! Enjoy model trains from the New Braunfels Railroad Museum, readings from The Polar Express, train rides, a seasonal project with the Comal Master Gardeners (while supplies last!), a scavenger hunt, cocoa, and more! Adults can enjoy a Coffee Bar throughout the day. Take family holiday photos and help build a giant train track in our Children's Area! We'll have a very special visitor -- and share a screening of the movie, too!

The Festival will be from 10am - 3pm. No registration required; supplies for activities are first-come, first-serve.