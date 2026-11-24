Polar Express Festival
Polar Express Festival
Come one, come all, to the library's annual Polar Express Festival! Enjoy model trains from the New Braunfels Railroad Museum, readings from The Polar Express, train rides, a seasonal project with the Comal Master Gardeners (while supplies last!), a scavenger hunt, cocoa, and more! Adults can enjoy a Coffee Bar throughout the day. Take family holiday photos and help build a giant train track in our Children's Area! We'll have a very special visitor -- and share a screening of the movie, too!
The Festival will be from 10am - 3pm. No registration required; supplies for activities are first-come, first-serve.
Mammen Family Public Library
FREE
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Mammen Family Public Library
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde CrossingBulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org