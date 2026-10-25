© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poiesis Quartet

Poiesis Quartet

The San Antonio Chamber Music Society presents the fast-rising Poiesis Quartet on Sunday, November 15. The award-winning quartet’s program, “A Better World,” explores themes of resilience, struggle, recovery, and renewal through four compelling works.

Trinity Baptist Church
$25 Students and active-duty military are admitted free.
03:15 PM - 05:15 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Chamber Music Society
210-408-1558
email@sacms.org
https://www.sacms.org/

Artist Group Info

Poiesis Quartet
https://poiesisquartet.com/
Trinity Baptist Church
319 E Mulberry Avenue
San Antonio, Texas 78212