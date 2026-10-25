Poiesis Quartet
Poiesis Quartet
The San Antonio Chamber Music Society presents the fast-rising Poiesis Quartet on Sunday, November 15. The award-winning quartet’s program, “A Better World,” explores themes of resilience, struggle, recovery, and renewal through four compelling works.
Trinity Baptist Church
$25 Students and active-duty military are admitted free.
03:15 PM - 05:15 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Chamber Music Society
210-408-1558
email@sacms.org
Artist Group Info
Poiesis Quartet
Trinity Baptist Church
319 E Mulberry AvenueSan Antonio, Texas 78212