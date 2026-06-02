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Poetry Reading at Poetic

Poetry Reading at Poetic

Join us for an afternoon of poetry, connection, and community at Poetic Republic Coffee. This special poetry reading will feature local poets Juania Sueños, Bianca V. Gonzalez Perez, Bianca Alyssa Perez, and Ire'ne Lara Silva sharing their work. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the power of storytelling, creativity, and community through poetry.

Date: June 7
Time: 3:00 PM–5:00 PM
Location: Poetic Republic Coffee

Poetic Republic Coffee Co.
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Poetic Republic Coffee
hello@poeticrepubliccoffee.com
poeticcoffee.com

Artist Group Info

Poetic Republic Coffee
poeticcoffee.com
Poetic Republic Coffee Co.
2330 S. Presa St
San Antonio, Texas 78210